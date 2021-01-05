Forum: Govt could have been more transparent on TraceTogether

I do not disagree with the Government using TraceTogether data for criminal investigations, and there is nothing for me to worry about when I am a law-abiding citizen.

However, I wish the Government could have been more upfront about this when it was first asked months ago (Police can use TraceTogether data for criminal investigations, Jan 5).

Back then, the multi-ministry task force insisted the data would not be used for purposes other than Covid-19 contact tracing.

However, now that Singaporeans are being told that the data can also be used for police investigation under the Criminal Procedure Code, I cannot help but feel misled.

I'm not against the Government doing it for legitimate purposes such as criminal investigations, but the way it does so matters.

It is important for the Government to build trust among Singaporeans with transparency where necessary.

If Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Christopher de Souza had not filed a parliamentary question on this, none of us would have been the wiser.

Sean Lim