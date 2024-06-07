Forum: Govt agencies working in lockstep can help ease heat island effect

While I am glad to read researchers are building a digital twin of Singapore to help figure out how to make living spaces more thermally comfortable (Researchers build ‘digital twin’ of Singapore to assess urban heat, find ways to cool city, June 2), I feel that having government agencies coordinating and working in lockstep will have a more immediate impact on reducing the heat island effect.

Recent upgrading works to the HDB town centre shop areas bounded by Ang Mo Kio Avenues 3, 6 and 8 resulted in hard concrete surfaces covering the spaces between the rows of shops.

On a hot day, one cannot escape the intensity of the heat radiating from the blazing sun above and the heated hard court below.

Some pockets of greenery breaks will go a long way in mitigating this.

Hard courts may be relatively maintenance-free, but will extract a bigger environmental price as residents and shops nearby have to resort to more air-conditioning.

I support the experts delving into heat studies, but a good starting point is to generally be mindful of the big picture. Not doing things that go in the opposite direction of your goal is already a big start.

Peh Chwee Hoe