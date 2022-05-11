Forum: Good to see demand for travel return

I am heartened by how travellers who can afford to do so are going ahead with their trips abroad even though airline ticket prices are surging (Travellers undeterred by airfare spikes amid pent-up demand for trips abroad, May 9).

Tourism-related services - including airlines, airports, taxi drivers, hotel staff and tour guides - have borne huge losses over the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The current demand may be the start of a revival, though time will tell whether the industry will fully recover.

For now, those who can afford to travel are not only satisfying their wanderlust, but also having a positive impact on others' livelihoods.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip