Forum: Good to have conversations, but don’t trivialise mental illness

We agree with the views Mr Jonathan Kuek Han Loong raised in his letter (TikTokkers posing as IMH doctors threaten progress made in reducing stigma, Sept 25).

The Singapore Mental Health Study 2016 showed that more than 75 per cent of persons with a mental disorder in their lifetime did not seek any professional help.

While our study did not investigate the reasons, other studies have shown that concerns regarding stigma associated with mental illness is a common reason why people put off seeking help.

The trend of fake Institute of Mental Health (IMH) doctor profiles on TikTok is disturbing.

It perpetuates this stigma and dampens the efforts of communities and individuals who have worked hard to raise awareness so that those in need will seek help without fear of being judged.

The impersonation of doctors disrespects healthcare professionals who treat and care for patients.

The resulting discussions on these accounts also trivialise their work and the challenges of persons living with mental health issues.

IMH has shared our concerns regarding this trend with TikTok. In the meantime, we urge the public to visit official channels for mental health information.

We also thank the advocates and individuals who have come forward to debunk this unhealthy trend.

Daniel Fung (Associate Professor)

Chief Executive Officer

Institute of Mental Health