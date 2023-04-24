Forum: Good to add value of volunteer work when assessing strength of Singapore’s economy

Singapore’s economy grew a mere 0.1 per cent in the first three months of 2023 compared with 2.1 per cent in the previous quarter (Singapore economy grows just 0.1% in Q1, raising talk of technical recession, April 14).

However, the numbers do not reflect fully Singapore’s economic health, given that the value of voluntary work is not included in the gross domestic product (GDP).

As this value may be difficult to measure, many countries do not include it in their GDP figures.

In Singapore, the volunteerism rate has doubled from what it was 20 years ago and surveys have shown that many Singaporeans are interested in volunteering (DPM Lawrence Wong outlines three ways to grow and sustain volunteerism in S’pore, April 12).

If the trend continues and more Singaporeans take up volunteering, it would be a waste not to include the value of volunteer work, or estimations of its economic impact, when assessing the strength of a nation’s economy. Perhaps it is time for Singapore to find a way to measure the impact of volunteerism. This will help give a fuller picture of how our economy is performing.

