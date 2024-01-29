Forum: Good time management and supportive environment will let students handle stress better

After a gruelling day of deciphering intricate formulas and tackling lengthy questions, students often welcome some “me time”. That is when they turn to co-curricular activities (CCAs), designed to cater to their interests and to alleviate the academic pressure they face.

However, when students stay back in school regularly for extended training sessions to excel in their CCA, they risk getting burned out.

Juggling the demanding requirements of academics and co-curricular pursuits can take a physical and mental toll on a student’s health, highlighting the importance of maintaining a sustainable balance between the two.

Simple and effective measures to mitigate the risk of burnout include having regular breaks and speaking to trusted adults.

I find that teachers in charge of CCAs are always willing to listen to students’ concerns and give feedback.

Only with good time management and a supportive environment that lets students express their concerns freely can students enjoy their time in school, excelling in both academics and CCAs.

Haley Ng En Ning, 16

Secondary 4