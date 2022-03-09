Forum: Good that the young see benefits of books and reading

I am all praise for Secondary 3 student Venecia Tan Yun Ting, who advocated reading to take one's mind off the stress of studying (Pick up a library book to take one's mind off the stress of studying, March 7).

It is not every day that we come across a 15-year-old who champions reading.

Besides providing one with new words to use in essay writing, reading can broaden one's knowledge. It also sharpens one's analytical skills.

It is a form of mental stimulation that can slow down conditions such as Alzheimer's and dementia.

Reading an inspirational biography can also lift your spirits if you feel down.

Parents can have a huge influence on their children by introducing them to books.

In the words of English poet, essayist and playwright Joseph Addison: "Reading is to the mind, what exercise is to the body."

Bennie Cheok