Forum: Good that Sers flats owners' concerns were addressed

Updated
Published
50 sec ago

After concerns were raised by residents of Housing Board blocks in Ang Mo Kio picked for the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme, a more satisfactory solution was reached, with residents offered new rehousing options to meet different needs (New rehousing options for owners of Sers flats, July 3).

As Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a speech at the annual Administrative Service appointment and promotion ceremony in April, leaders in the public service must appreciate the political context, translate overall strategy into policies that are practical, and implement and execute those plans.

I hope that in future when issues affecting residents financially arise, policymakers will be more sensitive to feelings on the ground and work out better solutions.

Foo Sing Kheng

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top