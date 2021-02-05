Forum: Good that political parties are working together to support TraceTogether

I was so pleased to read in The Straits Times about the debate in Parliament concerning TraceTogether (TraceTogether: Vivian regrets anxiety caused by his mistake; and WP backs law; Pritam urges public to use TraceTogether, Feb 3).

This shows transparency and honesty on the part of the Government, and a mature and responsible opposition.

This is the kind of Parliament that the citizens would like to see. It will enhance our trust in the Members of Parliament to work for the good of the nation.

This bodes well for Singapore. We must never be like some countries where party politics takes precedence over the good of the country.

Therefore, I feel the need to commend our Government and the opposition in their efforts to fight the coronavirus together for the good of our people. Well done. Keep up the good work.

George Wong Seow Choon (Dr)