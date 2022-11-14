Forum: Good that Albirex are developing Singapore players

I congratulate Albirex on a fantastic season of football, which culminated in their dominance of the Football Association of Singapore Awards Night (Football: Birthday boy Ilhan Fandi celebrates with three trophies at FAS Awards Night, Nov 8).

Albirex played well while also helping to develop Singaporean players. In many games, they fielded at least two Singaporeans. This is the type of foreign club that the Singapore Premier League should recruit.

There is speculation that Brunei DPMM may be making their return to the league next season. I hope we will see them developing Singaporean players in the same way Albirex are doing.

Ivan Goh