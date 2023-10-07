Forum: Good reminder on the importance of stability and being vigilant

No one will disagree that founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew and his team were excellent, and were determined to do well for Singapore. Without Mr Lee Kuan Yew and his team, we wouldn’t be what we are today.

When we gained independence in 1965, our neighbouring countries harboured strong anti-colonial and anti-West sentiments. But Mr Lee and most of his team had graduated from British universities. Western investors had full confidence in Singapore and the investments poured in and created jobs and opportunities.

If one day we lose our competitiveness due to political instability and the inability to formulate long-term policies to create conducive business environments, investors will leave as there are many attractive investment environments in the region nowadays. Today’s is a different situation from 1965, when we were the only one in this region with a conducive environment for investors.

If Singapore were to fail and go back to being a Third World country, our children would have no choice but to work in other countries to earn a living.

I agree with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong when he referred to Singapore’s reserves as being in a Garden of Eden state –we cannot go back in again if we leave it (Singapore’s reserves cannot be built up again once gone: PM Lee, Aug 16).

We should understand and appreciate PM Lee’s reminder for us to be vigilant and not leave the Garden of Eden. We have to continue to upgrade ourselves, be competitive, and be realistic and practical in our expectations. Most importantly, we need to continue to have good leadership in place.

Sim Lim Onn