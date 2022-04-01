Forum: Good reminder of how Nato and EU can help

I was happy to read Estonian ambassador Priit Turk's letter, "Estonia's people safer because it joined Nato, EU" (March 29).

He reminds us of what it was like 30 years ago, when Estonia "escaped from Soviet occupation", and spells out the advantages of the country having joined two values-based organisations - the European Union and Nato - "as these have safeguarded the ecosystem for our people and businesses to achieve their dreams".

One hopes that such organisations can help to prevent an active war between European nations today, and provide an alternative forum to discuss mutual problems and grievances.

It is my hope that Moscow will draw back from the destruction of Ukraine and turn to dialogue to sort out mutual differences.

Tara Dhar Hasnain