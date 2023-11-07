Forum: Good reasons for shingles vaccine to be subsidised

I recently had my Shingrix shingles vaccine shot at $415. This cost – for the first of two doses – can deter many despite the promised immunity.

Senior health correspondent Salma Khalik’s commentary, “Subsidy for shingles vaccine will be a boon for seniors, with many at risk” (Oct 1), makes the case for a subsidy. And it does resonate with the vulnerable.

I hope the Ministry of Health will conclude soon that a subsidy is cost-effective, as it is estimated that about 30,000 people here get shingles every year. The risk of getting shingles, as well as its severity, is higher among the elderly – an issue of concern given Singapore’s ageing population.

Singapore is ranked by the Legatum Prosperity Index as having the best health system in the world in 2023, and it is heartening that the Health Ministry is assessing the benefits of including the shingles vaccine on the national immunisation schedule so that it can be subsidised.

We wait for good news.

Wee Choo Neo