Forum: Good reason to protect healthcare staff from abuse

I refer to the report on a patient who was arguing with a police officer at Singapore General Hospital (Woman who filmed herself arguing with police faces 6 charges, including using abusive language, Oct 13).

Besides breaking the law and causing a public nuisance, abusive patients can affect the medical care of other patients in the same area; in this case, at the accident and emergency department.

Attention and manpower are needed to handle abusive patients. As a result, there would be fewer medical staff handling the other patients. They would have to wait longer for their turn.

Such abuse would also affect the medical staff’s state of mind and mental wellness, which might in turn affect the care of patients who come after.

If medical staff receive such abuse regularly, they may just resign, and some may even leave the industry. Indeed, verbal or physical abuse from patients is a commonly cited reason for staff turnover. And a shortage of staff would result in patients waiting even longer for their medical appointments.

It is good that the Protection from Harassment Act protects healthcare workers from abuse from patients, and that those who harass or abuse public healthcare workers in the course of their work are liable for enhanced penalties.

Desmond Wai (Dr)