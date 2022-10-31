Forum: Good-quality, affordable pre-school education essential for the majority

I applaud the Government’s moves to reduce fees and have more places at government-backed pre-schools, as well as increase the salaries and improve the working conditions of educators in these schools (Reduced fees, 22,000 more places at government-backed pre-schools, Oct 30).

I urge it to ignore complaints about a lack of a level playing field due to the fees charged by private schools which are not anchor or partner operators.

The moves made in pre-school education are similar to what is done in Singapore’s famed public housing programme. The Housing Board uses public funds to build good-quality and affordable subsidised flats that are home to 80 per cent of Singapore residents, while Singaporeans who can afford and want to buy private properties can do so, with their accompanying risks and rewards.

Singapore has thus escaped serious social and political challenges arising from inadequate public housing and unaffordable private housing, as in Hong Kong.

Likewise in healthcare, a good-quality public healthcare system, together with calibrated subsidies, serves the needs of the majority of Singaporeans, while those who want more choices or frills can turn to the private healthcare system.

Education is as fundamental as housing and healthcare are to holding a society together and helping to ensure a fair starting line for its people.

Singapore’s national school system has done an excellent job of formal education from Primary 1. Now, public funds should be deployed to make good-quality and affordable pre-school places available to the majority of Singaporeans, while leaving the option of private operators open to those who wish to pay more for choices and frills.

Cheng Shoong Tat