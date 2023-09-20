Forum: Good move to impose restrictions on prizes offered at amusement centres

I am concerned about the rising number of teenage students who are hooked on games at local arcades and amusement centres (Young people spending hundreds on arcade games, sparking concerns, Sept 17).

This trend, which I believe also involves other groups such as working professionals, housewives and retirees, reminds me of my experience as a secondary school student in the mid-1990s. I spent hundreds of dollars every few months at the claw machines to try and win the soft toys and also at other games to win coins to exchange for prizes.

I wasted so much time and money on those games, disappointing my parents. Now as a parent myself, it is my turn to worry as my 10-year-old son sometimes gets hooked on such games when we visit the arcades here and in other countries.

As such, I support the Ministry of Home Affairs’ move to impose restrictions on prizes offered at amusement centres and funfairs with effect from March 1, 2024. This will prevent teenagers from being tempted to spend more money to win tickets or coins to get the high-value prizes.

Arcade operators should also strictly enforce the rules on admission for those under 16 on school days. The security officers of shopping malls which have arcades should also carry out spot checks on these premises.

Separately, I hope arcade operators will introduce more sports-like games and activities for family members and groups of friends, such as motorcycle and car racing.

Muhammad Dzul Azhan Sahban