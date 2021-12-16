Forum: Good move to go digital with CDC vouchers

The initiative to give each household $100 in Community Development Council e-vouchers is a great one ($100 in vouchers for each household to use at hawker centres, heartland shops, Dec 14).

I just successfully collected the vouchers digitally and redeemed them at a coffee shop without a hitch.

This initiative will probably save a lot of money, bearing in mind the costs of printing physical vouchers, mail delivery costs and other manpower costs. This exercise, if successful, can be replicated easily in the future.

Kudos to those involved in this innovative exercise.

It is another milestone in Singapore's Smart Nation journey.

Yeow Hwee Ming