Forum: Good move to extend Teachers’ Day holiday to pre-schools

It is heartening to read that the Teachers’ Day and Children’s Day school holidays will be extended to pre-schools from 2024 (Teachers’ Day, Children’s Day to be pre-school holidays from 2024, Oct 28).

This policy is a step in the right direction as it recognises and raises the public standing of teachers in the pre-school sector.

This is important because there are some who think pre-school educators are glorified babysitters. Pre-school educators spend a significant amount of time planning their lessons, ensuring that learning activities are developmentally appropriate for their pupils, like their counterparts in primary schools and beyond.

Digital appreciation boards should be set up for the public to leave notes of appreciation for our early childhood educators. Pre-school centres in Singapore should also encourage parents and their children to create personalised Teachers’ Day cards to show appreciation for their teachers.

To elevate the status of teachers as important and inspirational figures, the allocation of Teachers’ Day as a public holiday would also be a good move.

Brandon Yeo Jun Xiang, 11