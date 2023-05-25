Forum: Good care of seniors during van journey

My father attends a care session at St Andrew’s Senior Care Centre in Our Tampines Hub once a week.

He has limited mobility, and takes the transport provided.

When the van arrives at my void deck, both the driver and the attendant will help my father to get into the van and be seated comfortably before the van moves off.

The workers in this service play a critical role in transporting vulnerable seniors like my father.

The attendant checks the temperature of the seniors to ensure they are well, even when this is not required after the Covid-19 restrictions were lifted. She ensures their seat belts are fastened to ensure their safety.

The workers are patient and understanding towards these seniors whose mobility is limited.

Lim Lih Mei