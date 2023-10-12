Forum: Good advice from doctor on surgery and caring medical team

I wish to thank Dr Melvin Tan of National University Hospital (NUH) for convincing me to proceed with my knee replacement surgery, which I had avoided for four years.

Dr Tan was kind and caring.

My thanks also to the rest of the medical team and student nurses who showed me great care at NUH.

I wrote this letter the night after I had my surgery in the morning, and my relatives and friends could not believe that I had an operation on the same day, as I looked so well.

I am very happy that I went for the surgery.

Rita Kwok Wai Yee