Forum: Good advice for employees to develop a craftsman mindset

Ms Lydia Lim's commentary, "For great work, forget quitting quietly or passion pursuits" (Sept 16), highlighted the importance of applying oneself to learning a craft in carving out a successful career.

Covid-19 has challenged many assumptions about the workplace. Employees found they can work flexibly and remotely, some have become burnt out, and others have questioned their previous career choices, reassessed their purpose and values and changed direction.

Employers have been challenged, not only in attracting but also in retaining and engaging talent in a competitive labour market.

We have heard about the Great Resignation, and now we hear about quiet quitting. While reports of both may have been exaggerated, recent research showed half of Singaporean employees would consider changing jobs in the next 12 months.

The challenge for employers is real.

Another ingredient to throw into the pot is disruption. Automation and digitalisation are changing the demands placed on all of us to keep up and stay competitive.

So where does all that leave us?

It is sound and timely advice that employees need to invest in themselves and in mastering a skill. More than that, they need to be ready to upskill and reskill themselves throughout their careers.

Employers also need to look after the talent they have by nurturing and investing in them. They should invest in mentorship, training and professional development to help inspire and re-engage their employees, and nurture the top talent of the future instead of having them quitting quietly.

Deepshikha Kumar