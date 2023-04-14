Forum: Golf clubs should stop issuing plastic bags at the changing rooms

I am surprised that golf clubs here are still issuing plastic bags at the changing rooms for golfers.

For more than four years, I have been using the same plastic bag I got from a golf club in Perth for my after-game soiled golf wear.

If all golf clubs in Singapore were to stop issuing plastic bags, it could potentially result in tens of thousands fewer plastic bags used in a year.

Some golf clubs have put up notices to tell golfers to save the environment but have not stopped issuing plastic bags.

It’s time for the management of these golf clubs to make that simple decision to support the drive towards a better environment.

Lim Kock Lian