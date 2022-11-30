Forum: Goals, expectations must be made clear in flexi-work

National University of Singapore Business School lecturer Rashimah Rajah said she does not foresee flexible work arrangements being under threat if there is trust within an organisation (Rollbacks in flexi-work likely to taper off here, say experts, Nov 28).

I believe that for a hybrid arrangement to work, it takes more than just trust from employers that all employees will be responsible and accomplish their tasks at home.

Both the employer and employee have a part to play.

The employer should aim to establish clear key performance indicators (KPIs) for their employees across shortened timelines, so they can be held accountable more frequently, reducing the likelihood of employees not doing their work.

Employees should also learn to accept that the trade-off in a flexi-work arrangement would be a higher degree of micromanagement by their managers.

Employers should ask themselves if they are taking the easy way out by not allowing flexi-work arrangements simply because it appears easier to manage their staff physically in the office than to plan a series of deliverables that can be monitored remotely.

For example, with cloud and remote working technologies, why should an accountant be expected to go into the office every day, when his KPI is to ensure that the accounts are properly closed every month?

That said, employees should also act with maturity, and understand that working from home is a privilege, not an entitlement. It is only fair for the employer to expect the same level of accountability and productivity, with or without the flexi-work arrangements.

Arthur Koh