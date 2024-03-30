Forum: Goal of education is to nurture future-ready learners and innovators

We agree with Mr Cheong Tuck Kuan that it is important and necessary to equip our students with the digital competencies and right values to harness technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), confidently and responsibly (Give next generation skills to lead the way in field of AI, March 23).

The “Transforming Education through Technology” Masterplan 2030 aims to harness technology to better customise students’ learning experiences and develop their 21st century competencies such as adaptive and inventive thinking.

The goal is to nurture digitally savvy, future-ready learners and innovators, who are prepared for a technology-transformed world.

As Mr Cheong highlighted, statistical sciences and computing are important subject areas to build a foundational understanding in AI.

In schools, students develop logical and computational thinking through problem-solving in mathematics, and learn about the application of emerging technologies such as AI in science. All primary schools also offer the Code for Fun programme, which introduces students to basic concepts of AI.

Students are also exposed to the facilitated use of AI in learning and assessments. For example, in subjects like design and technology and nutrition and food science, students may use generative AI tools to generate new ideas for their products and imagine solutions for their prototypes.

Our institutes of higher learning build on this foundation. In the polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education, all students are equipped with foundational AI competencies. Students can also choose to pursue specialised AI diplomas.

The autonomous universities similarly offer modules that enable students to explore AI technologies in depth or to specialise in this area, and are also actively incorporating the use of generative AI tools in their courses to better equip students for the workplace.

We will continue to strengthen the development of students’ digital literacy and technological skills that will enable them to better discern the accuracy, credibility and relevance of information.

Lee Lin Yee

Divisional Director, Educational Technology

Ministry of Education