Forum: Go slow on fast fashion

Fast fashion refers to low-quality, mass-produced, machine-made clothing that is especially favoured by the younger generation as it is affordable and accessible.

But why is fast fashion not as wonderful as it sounds? According to textile waste statistics, up to 100 billion new garments are made each year, while the world produces 92 million tonnes of textile waste every year. What’s more, 87 per cent of materials used to make clothing ends up in the landfill.

The production of textiles involves heavy use of resources such as water, land, energy and raw materials. Discarded textiles not only take up a lot of space in landfills, but most of these textiles are also made with synthetic fibres that can take hundreds of years to decompose. This in turn releases harmful chemicals into the environment, while also contributing to greenhouse gas emissions.

Fast fashion is a big problem, and consumers need to change their ways before the environmental crisis from textile waste gets worse. Some solutions worth considering include donating to or buying from second-hand shops instead, or simply just recycling our old clothing.

Alicia Lim Zhi Feng, 16

Secondary 4