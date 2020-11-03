Forum: Global free trade: Ball is in US' court

China wants to continue engaging with the outside world, even as it pursues technological self-reliance and innovation independence (China's tech quest not a closed-door attempt: Minister, Oct 31).

Across the Pacific, the United States under President Donald Trump has shut down borders, imposed tariffs, banned technology transfers and withdrawn from international organisations and treaties.

The global free trade environment that catapulted many nations, including China, into economic prosperity over the past three decades has disintegrated, as the US shifted its strategic priorities and turned inwards.

This is a very severe threat to Singapore as it is intricately plugged into the global free flow of goods, services, talent and capital for its prosperity and survival.

Founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew visited the US in 1985. In his welcoming speech, then US President Ronald Reagan spoke about how relatively free and open trade had been a key element of both the US and Singapore's success. He said that a principal policy objective of the US was to protect and expand free trade, and cautioned against protectionism.

The euphoria of open economies and free trade that we were so accustomed to has diminished drastically over the past few years. The situation has been worsened by Covid-19, with countries shutting down borders and restricting the movement of goods, services and people as infection rates and deaths rise.

I hope that, regardless of who wins this US presidential election, America will re-examine its policies and initiate new dialogues and engagements with international stakeholders, to build a better and fairer global economic order based on mutual respect and international rules.

Ee Teck Siew