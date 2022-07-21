Forum: Glad that intellectually disabled may be able to choose Community Care Apartments

I recently attended a webinar on social support and residential needs for the intellectually disabled community, organised by CaringSG.

Mr Desmond Lee, Minister for National Development and the Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration, made a brief appearance and mentioned that the Community Care Apartments that have been launched for seniors may be extended to the intellectually disabled community.

As the mother of a 35-year-old son who has global developmental delay, I was happy to hear this.

I previously wrote about the "missing middle" among the intellectually disabled community (Don't forget the "missing middle" among intellectually disabled group, May 2).

I am concerned that there are no suitable living options for this group, who are not so low-functioning as to need round-the-clock residential home care, but not high-functioning enough to live independently in their own homes.

The current Community Care Apartments for seniors offer individual flats with their own entrances. Communal spaces for residents to mingle are located outside the flats.

If Community Care Apartments can be adapted for the intellectually disabled community, I suggest that the authorities refer to the assisted living facilities for the elderly currently offered by private operators.

The design should be such that all individual units surround a communal living/dining area and kitchen, with a single main entrance to all the units. The individual units can come as en-suite rooms with small kitchenettes.

This "units within a unit" concept would compel flat owners to have their meals and spend their leisure time in the communal spaces. This would promote more interaction among flatmates and help to raise the alarm when someone has not been seen around for some time.

A basic service package should also include house cleaning and laundry services.

I am certain there are caregivers who are prepared to pay more for living facilities where their intellectually disabled dependants can live with autonomy and dignity.

Betty Ho Peck Woon