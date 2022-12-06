Forum: Glad errant doctors had their suspensions increased

Updated
Published
1 min ago

I was happy to read about the decision of the Court of Three Judges to increase the suspension periods of two doctors who colluded to exploit a patient (Longer suspensions for 2 doctors who tried to exploit patient for sex, Dec 2).

I had hoped that their punishment would be much firmer and would not be just a slap on the wrist (Errant doctors mar noble profession, Aug 7).

I am thankful the Singapore Medical Council did what was expected of it as the body that regulates the behaviour of doctors, and appealed against the original suspension periods.

I also hope that doctors will speak out publicly in future if their peers veer off the noble path.

Lee Seong Wee

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top