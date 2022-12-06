Forum: Glad errant doctors had their suspensions increased

I was happy to read about the decision of the Court of Three Judges to increase the suspension periods of two doctors who colluded to exploit a patient (Longer suspensions for 2 doctors who tried to exploit patient for sex, Dec 2).

I had hoped that their punishment would be much firmer and would not be just a slap on the wrist (Errant doctors mar noble profession, Aug 7).

I am thankful the Singapore Medical Council did what was expected of it as the body that regulates the behaviour of doctors, and appealed against the original suspension periods.

I also hope that doctors will speak out publicly in future if their peers veer off the noble path.

Lee Seong Wee