Forum: Giving physical hongbao to workers is a meaningful gesture

We should not take for granted the many people who work all year round, including during the Chinese New Year period, to make life comfortable for us.

This is why some of us give hongbao to cleaners, postmen, maids, delivery workers and others we want to thank. It is just a small token to tell them we respect and appreciate them.

As we usually don’t know these people personally, we can’t give them e-hongbao.

The giving of physical hongbao, besides being a tradition, is also a meaningful gesture, and is our once-a-year chance to thank them.

Nancy Leong Poh Chow