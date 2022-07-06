Forum: Giving out petrol rebates not the way to go

I empathise with private-hire drivers who have to drive long hours to be entitled to the incentives given out by ride-hailing platforms (Current fare structure in private-hire car ride industry needs to change, June 29).

But I believe that the state should not be giving drivers petrol rebates to offset the fuel cost while they are on the job.

If a private-hire driver is not making ends meet, then it would seem that the fare and incentive structure is not viable.

Either the private-hire operator needs to adjust the fare and incentive structure, or the private-hire driver needs to look for another job.

Giving private-hire car drivers petrol rebates would mean only that limited resources are employed in inefficient areas.

I believe this is a good time to nudge people to join labour-starved sectors that are willing to pay a decent salary.

There are many self-employed Singaporeans who are barely making ends meet. But not all have asked for or received assistance.

Foo Sing Kheng