Forum: Give pregnant maids option to go on leave

I read about how an Indonesian maid abandoned her newborn baby in a private estate (Woman jailed for leaving infant in recycling bin, Nov 6). The infant survived unharmed, but both the maid and the baby could have had complications given the absence of professional medical assistance.

Maids tend to shy away from seeking help when they become pregnant out of fear of losing their jobs and being repatriated. While there could be a system set up to help them get safe, legal abortions and carry on with their lives, it might be morally wrong to have this.

Perhaps legislation can be introduced to give maids the choice of taking a break of 12 to 15 months when they get pregnant, to go back to their home country at their own cost and have the child before returning to Singapore for employment if they want to.

While not all might choose to do this, it would help prevent babies being abandoned.

Samuel Benedict Silveries Mathias, 16,

Secondary 4 student