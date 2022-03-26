Forum: Give people more time to send in views for Reach survey

I refer to the article "Over 30,000 responses to Government survey on LGBT+ issues and Section 377A" (March 23).

I am disappointed at missing this survey. There did not seem to be much publicity on it.

The article also pointed out that several groups had mobilised people to take part in the survey. Therefore, it is questionable whether the responses received are a true reflection of the different viewpoints in the society.

May I request that the survey be extended?

The fact that this survey drew more than the usual number of responses is evidence that many people feel the need to speak up on these issues.

It is only fair that more views are collected to truly reflect public sentiment.

Esther Chin Siew Lan