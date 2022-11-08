Forum: Give pedestrians priority over cyclists on footpaths

On shared paths, both the pedestrian and the cyclist feel they have the right of way. Often, someone must give way to avoid an ugly situation, or a metal-to-flesh mishap.

But sometimes, accidents happen, perhaps due to a cyclist needing to save time and speeding, or a cyclist finding it too inconvenient to dismount and choosing to ride through a crowded pedestrian crossing.

It is unfortunate that our road space is currently insufficient for the increased number of cyclists. But it is equally unfortunate that preventable accidents are happening because pedestrians and cyclists are having to self-regulate the use of footpaths.

Where it is not possible to provide a dedicated bicycle lane, priority of use must go to the more vulnerable party – people on foot.

Have enough signs that clearly state priority for pedestrians. Practically, this would mean that when bike-pedestrian accidents happen, it is the cyclist who must prove his innocence.

Signs must also warn cyclists of the dangers of speeding and weaving through crowded paths. Regulators must enforce the rules effectively.

Pedestrians should do their part for safety too. There is an understanding that pedestrians should walk on the left of a path, but this is not always followed. More education on this is needed.

Lai Kai Ming