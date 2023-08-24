Forum: Give more choices to those who want bigger BTO flats

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s announcements on the changes to public housing, during his National Day Rally, have been well received (New public housing framework needed to ensure affordability, fairness and good social mix; HDB to launch new Plus flats at choicer locations with 10-year MOP, stricter conditions, both Aug 20).

However, I would appeal to the Housing Board and the Ministry of National Development to consider a tweak to their existing Build-To-Order (BTO) policies.

As the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent flurry of transactions for HDB resale jumbo flats have shown, there is a need to consider a category of public housing that has more rooms than the existing HDB four-room or five-room flats can provide.

Regardless of the terms used, both HDB four-room and five-room units provide only three bedrooms. For a larger family with more than two children or those considering multi-generation living, the current HDB choices are limited.

As the population ages, we need to consider providing accommodation that promotes multi-generation living, rather than having seniors living on their own.

BTO flats with more bedrooms address two key areas of encouraging families to not stop at two children, and to live with seniors, both of which should form the core of national initiatives in future decades.

Roy Ong Ban Guan