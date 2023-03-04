Forum: Give more authority to officers investigating abuse cases

I refer to the report of an 11-year-old girl who was ill-treated by her mother and stepfather, and who eventually died from the assaults (Man who hit stepchild with exercise bar admits causing her death, Feb 28).

It is very sad that, despite actions taken by the girl’s school and the Child Protective Service, she was not rescued from her abusive parents.

I hope the relevant authorities will learn from this incident to prevent a recurrence. It would also help to empower officers investigating abuse cases with adequate authority to gain physical access to the person.

Lee Yim May