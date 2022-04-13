Forum: Give job applicants credit for part-time work and internship experience

Moves have been made to place less emphasis on academic results, such as the move to a new Primary School Leaving Examination system that uses scoring bands and the scrapping of mid-year exams in primary and secondary schools.

What is also needed is for employers to place more emphasis on work experience in the form of the applicants' part-time job and internship experiences, especially if the applicants had taken the initiative to source for the positions themselves.

Giving applicants who were not straight-A students credit for their industry experience may boost their confidence and help them realise their potential.

Hannah Chua Hui Zhen