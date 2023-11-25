Forum: Give healthy lifestyle incentives that can be used to pay medical bills

I refer to the commentary “Should MediShield Life premiums be based on lifestyle?” (Nov 23).

Let us encourage good lifestyles. Although this can be related to money and incentives as in lower premiums, the key objective is to promote the physical well-being and robust health of our people.

This will bring about less suffering and pain for patients, less demand and pressure on medical facilities, better national productivity, and result in savings for all concerned.

The Government should use these savings to, in turn, give incentives to encourage more to adopt healthy lifestyles.

For those who are healthy, the Government can credit incentives into their CPF MediSave account if they have not, for instance, been hospitalised in 10 years. The credits can be given to them at the age of 30, 40, 50, and so on.

They can use these credits to pay for their medical bills and the MediShield Life insurance premiums.

This form of incentive, and the other based on differentiating insurance premiums between those with and without appropriate lifestyles, have their own benefits and repercussions.

I suggest both approaches be studied when trying to achieve the aim of having a healthy population.

Tan Kok Tim