Forum: Give gig economy workers here due recognition

I agree fully with President Halimah Yacob's views in the article, "Bosses and workers must adapt to new realities of work: President" (April 30).

Employers are taking to the gig economy with enthusiasm. They hire when there is a need, thus keeping their operating costs low and boosting profits.

Shareholders rejoice.

But are gig workers given a raw deal? They are not represented by unions or given as much protection as full-time employees. They are not entitled to medical care or leave. If they stop work, they have no income.

Outsourced workers perform the functions of full-time workers to keep a firm afloat, but do not enjoy the attendant benefits. In fact, many are conspicuous by the different uniforms they don at the workplace. They are hard put to feel a sense of belonging.

Because their employment is transient, gig workers may find it hard to accumulate substantial core skills or knowledge to move up the ranks.

We should institutionalise a framework to safeguard the interests of gig workers. There must be policies to recognise their contributions to the economy. There must be structured and accessible avenues for them to voice their grievances.

If Singapore is to be an inclusive society, gig workers should be given due recognition.

Lee Teck Chuan