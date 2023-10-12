Forum: Give free stamps to those who actually send mail

Oct 9 was World Post Day, a day to mark the anniversary of postal services. But in Singapore, there was little to celebrate as Singapore’s postal service provider increased local postage from 31 cents to 51 cents that day.

I understand the need for SingPost to raise postage rates to cope with its operational expenses (SingPost to hike rate for standard regular mail from Oct 9 to meet rising costs, Sept 19) but Singaporeans are directly feeling the pinch.

To help people manage the increased costs, SingPost will give a booklet of 10 first local stamps free to each household. But these free stamps may not help much or reach the correct audience.

Why not give these free postage stamps over the counter to those who really want and need to mail postcards or letters?

The stamps can perhaps be given free to mark World Post Day, to be pasted on postcards and letters with addresses on them so that they cannot be resold. This would really help those who use the postal service frequently.

Choo Sing Fu