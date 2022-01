Each employer of a foreign domestic worker has specific needs and preferences.

Forum contributor Fong Hoe Fang offered valid reasons for a change to a live-out situation for maids (Time to review stay-in rule for maids, Jan 5).

But such a scheme would cost more as the employer would have to pay for the maid's rented accommodation.

Some employers, though, will have the means to engage such maids.

So let employers have a choice. To each his own.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip