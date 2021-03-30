Forum: Give employees time to adjust to working in office again

I refer to the article "Caution urged even as more can return to workplace" (March 25).

During the circuit breaker, Silver Ribbon Singapore counselled a number of office workers, apart from the elderly, youth, couples, migrant workers and persons with disabilities.

The office workers said they experienced a high level of anxiety while working from home and juggling other responsibilities, including household chores and caring for children and the elderly at home.

In fact, in an online survey we conducted with members of the public to measure the psychological impact of the Covid-19 outbreak, one in four of the 577 respondents reported that they experienced low mood, anxiety and loneliness more than usual.

According to the World Health Organisation, workplaces that promote mental health and support people with mental disorders are more likely to reduce absenteeism, increase productivity and benefit from associated economic gains.

Therefore, we hope employers will be understanding and patient as more employees return to the office.

This is because some employees may feel stressed and require additional time to adjust to this change, especially after working from home in the past months.

In addition, employees could also play an active role in watching out for warning signs of stress, such as disturbed sleep, poor appetite, mood swings, and so on, in their colleagues, and encourage them to seek early help. Mental health is everyone's business.

Let's play a part in creating a mental-health-friendly community.

Porsche Poh

Executive Director

Silver Ribbon (Singapore)