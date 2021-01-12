Forum: Getting vaccinated is Singapore's best defence

Singapore started vaccinating its healthcare workers on Dec 30. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine last Friday.

Practically all nations that reopened their borders and economies have had new waves of infection. This could happen in Singapore too.

Genetic variants of the virus - which are potentially more infectious - have appeared, and there are also cases here with the new strain. Local cases of transmission have recurred. We can only expect more.

Experts are now recommending higher vaccination rates for better herd immunity. The vaccine has been shown to be well tolerated in the United States, with more than six million doses given. There are people here, though, who remain undecided and unconvinced about the vaccine.

The best preparation for us is an effective roll-out of the vaccine.

This is peacetime preparation for an expected war against a fast adapting enemy.

Singaporeans need to answer the call to arms by offering their arm for vaccination.

I got my first dose on Saturday. Join me in the total defence of Singapore.

Hoe Nam Leong (Dr)