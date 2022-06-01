Forum: Getting company leaders more involved in creating workplace safety culture is a good start

With the recent spate of workplace fatalities, focus has been drawn to the importance of workplace safety and health (WSH).

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said that "company leaders should empower all workers to take ownership of their safety so that they would speak up about safety issues and would not take unnecessary risks to meet deadlines" (Recent workplace deaths far too many and unacceptable: PM Lee, May 10).

Workplaces need a culture where staff are empowered to speak up.

Proactive speaking up and discussing risk control measures are important in preventing accidents. This can be a mechanism in many stages of the work process, from planning to execution, incident investigation and regular reviews.

Stakeholders should consider how to embrace and implement a Psychological Safety Programme to invite proactive feedback from all stakeholders without any discrimination or blame.

A good WSH culture should also have no place for the practice of management overriding WSH advice.

The upcoming Code of Practice for Company Directors, which will provide more clarity on their duties in workplace safety, is a good start. These should include allocating enough resources to implement safety measures, and validating proposed action plans for safety improvements.

Company leaders should also have workplace safety and health topics as a regular issue on board agendas. These discussions and findings should then be disseminated to the worksites.

Han Wenqi