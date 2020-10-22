Forum: Get tough on employers who force staff back to office unnecessarily

I was at HarbourFront MRT station on Monday afternoon on my way home after my first day back in the office.

As it was a Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) marking day, I was expecting the train to be less crowded but, to my shock, the train was packed by the time it reached Bishan.

I can only conclude that employers are making their staff go back to the office regardless of whether it is necessary or not.

Even though the number of infections has been on a downward trend, there are still isolated cases of infection. It takes only one Covid-19 case to trigger a repeat of mass infections. And there is no easier place than a packed train for this to happen as there is practically no social distancing.

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung has been advocating that employers consider staggered hours or flexible hours. But employers do not seem to be heeding the advice.

The Government should consider a more stringent approach to ensure such risks can be sufficiently mitigated.

For instance, it could impose measures that require employers to not allow all employees to return to the office unless necessary.

Employees who require office equipment to perform their duties could be allowed to return to the office as much as possible to try and normalise company operations.

However, employees who do not need any equipment from office to perform their roles should not be allowed to return to the office.

Without a vaccine in sight, the Government should exercise the utmost caution in ensuring infections stay low. This way, businesses can continue operating and everyone in Singapore can stay safe and healthy.

Thong Kok Wah