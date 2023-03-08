Forum: Get rid of smoking corners at coffee shops whose leases are expiring

It was reported that many Housing Board heartland shop owners, numbering 730, have 30-year leases expiring soon (HDB to offer short-term stay to shop tenants with expiring 30-year leases, updates tenancy guidelines, Nov 20, 2022).

HDB is in the process of allowing temporary extension of at least a year to those shop owners whose leases are about to expire while they develop new business plans or bid for a new tenancy.

National Environmental Agency (NEA) regulations state that coffee shops will no longer be given approval to provide smoking corners after their leases expire.

Coffee shops that are part of the 730 shop tenants whose leases are expiring should not be allowed to continue with their smoking corners during the interim period. Smoking corners pose a public health risk and there are still too many of them around, to the detriment of the health of coffee shop patrons.

Lim Teck Koon