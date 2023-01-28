Forum: Get our act together to tackle teen violence

It is disturbing to see teens rioting and ganging up to beat up defenceless individuals (15-year-old taken to hospital after being beaten up at fitness corner in Serangoon, Jan 27).

Despite being born in a First World nation with one of the best education systems in the world, our teens are now behaving like hooligans.

While fights among teens do happen, what is most disturbing these days is that they are taking pleasure in filming the fights and posting the footage on social media as a form of bragging rights.

Our teens have become more rebellious and bold because they think that even if they are caught, there will not be huge consequences.

We should get our act together and take steps to prevent such incidents from happening again.

Patrick Tan Siong Kuan