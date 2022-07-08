Forum: Get more Singaporeans involved as volunteers in long-term projects overseas

The Forward SG conversation so far has been focused on the economy, businesses and improving social adhesion (Forward SG's 6 pillars, June 29).

A nation is strong when its citizens are proud of their country. Our spirits are uplifted when a Singaporean wins a gold medal because it shows we are not just a business machine but also able to develop great athletes.

According to the World Population Review, Singapore has the highest gross domestic product per capita in the world after Luxembourg.

Let's share our wealth with the less fortunate in the world. Sharing is not just giving grants but also taking part in projects.

Singapore has been generous in giving donations but relatively few volunteers are involved on the ground.

What is needed is a structure where tens of thousands of volunteers are ready to serve at any time.

What would be even better is for the country to embark on long-term projects. This way, staff know the ground well and projects can be delivered effectively with no fraud.

We can follow the Boom methodology, which is build, own, operate and manage.

Imagine dozens of projects like this all over the world. Singaporeans would be proud to visit and support these Singapore-owned projects overseas.

Kee Chin Swee