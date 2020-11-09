Forum: Get more people interested in Singapore's biodiversity

Although many people like to visit nature areas such as parks and nature reserves in their free time, more can be done to help them understand the importance of conserving our green spaces.

Singapore's nature areas such as Pulau Ubin support a rich diversity of wildlife, and getting more people to be interested in nature will help to increase awareness and support for their conservation.

It would be nice to see more people taking an interest in the indigenous wildlife. Many young people spend time on the Internet looking at pictures of cute animals, yet fail to realise that such animals do exist in the parks and nature areas they frequent.

For example, Coney Island Park is frequented by young people for its picturesque views, yet many are unfamiliar with the more than 80 species of birds that visit the park.

A "hands-on" appreciation of nature could be better integrated into our educational system. Schools could conduct more outings to our nature areas with the specific goal of understanding local wildlife and ecosystems, and perhaps even integrate them into the syllabus.

Many students might find studying biology much more palatable if they could see its application with their own eyes, and in their own backyard.

The wider public can also take more steps to see and understand the biodiversity around us. Particularly now, when overseas travel is limited, Singaporeans who are bored of staying at home can take the chance to explore nature areas here.

They can even take advantage of opportunities that are already available, such as the upcoming Singapore Bird Race organised by Nature Society (Singapore). Events like this can only benefit everyone who takes part, while also promoting the conservation of wild birds in Singapore.

Our island home has a lot to offer us if we only look for it. I hope that more people will take an interest in and get involved with our nature scene.

Ivan Sia Wei Jiun