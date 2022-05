I am happy to know that a review of the first phase of Singapore's response to the Covid-19 pandemic is under way (First phase of S'pore's virus response under review, May 10).

I urge the authorities tasked with this important review to seek more feedback from the public by providing them with a channel to submit feedback.

With the help of this feedback, the Government can come up with a realistic, practical and effective plan to handle similar pandemics in the future.

Ng Choon Lai