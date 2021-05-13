Forum: Gender norms not changing fast enough

The study by Ipsos and United Women Singapore which highlighted the stress of housework and caregiving weighing on women - whose career prospects are, in turn, limited - was disheartening to me (Household, care duties a source of stress for half of mums: Study, May 7).

While the article mentioned that gender norms surrounding housework and caregiving do seem to be changing among the younger generation, I do not think they are changing fast enough to catch up with the demands faced by women in the workplace.

Current societal gender norms place expectations almost entirely on women to take on caregiving and household responsibilities.

Given the current unequal distribution of caregiving and household responsibilities, I understand why more young women would rather prioritise their careers than struggle to manage both at the same time.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, many workplaces have implemented work-from-home arrangements, which some tout as a cure to work-life imbalance.

However, I worry that this could instead place greater stress on working mothers. With the pandemic limiting childcare options, many mums have had to juggle work and family responsibilities concurrently.

It is insufficient to leave it up to workers to figure out for themselves how to balance work and care.

Employers have a crucial role to play in this as well.

Employers should recognise their workers as caregivers with household responsibilities, regardless of gender.

I support recent calls to introduce a statutory right to request flexible work arrangements across all industries, instead of companies merely offering such arrangements.

Normalising and encouraging flexible practices across workplaces give all workers the opportunity to alter their schedules to fit household and caregiving responsibilities.

I believe this will help to decrease household gender disparity.

Kamalini Krishnamoorthy